Brahmastra: Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film; calls it an ‘unbelievable experience’
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the screening of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia bhatt starrer Brahmastra with her family, has now shared her thoughts about the film.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated movie Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released on 9th September, and has started off strong at the box office. The film reportedly earned Rs 75 crore in worldwide collection on its first day. A lot of celebrities who attended the screening of the movie on Friday, took to their social media account to share their reviews of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had attended the screening with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, has now shared her thoughts about Brahmastra.
Looks like Kareena loved watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, as she couldn’t stop praising the film. She took to her Instagram account and shared a poster of the film, while lauding the entire team of Brahmastra. In her post, she tagged Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Dharma movies and wrote, “Unbelievable experience! Well done to the entire team (clapping emojis).” She also posted a gif with 5-stars to convey how much she enjoyed watching Brahmastra.
Karan Johar shared Kareena’s post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Bebo” along with heart emojis. Take a look at it below.
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan also shared his views about Brahmastra, and the actor wrote that everything about the movie was amazing- right from the VFX to the action sequences and background music. “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !” tweeted Hrithik.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra released in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
