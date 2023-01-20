Creators United 2023: A run-down of the dazzling and biggest two-day festival of the country

Day 1- The grand opening ceremony was graced by the honourable Chief Minister of Goa - Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing and Stationery - Government of Goa - Rohan Khaunte. Nandini Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla, Gautam Madhavan, Founder and CEO of Mad Influence and Karan Sawhney, Festival Director of Creators United spoke about the goal of the event and expressed their excitement about the growth of original content in the digital space.

Creators United - India’s first and biggest festival for the country’s most loved content creators was held at the ultimate dream destination Goa, hotel Novotel, on the 15th and 16th of January 2023. India’s leading digital entertainment & lifestyle content platform Pinkvillaand Mad Influence, one of the country’s largest influencer agencies, together brought the best of the best creators and influencers under one roof. The highly exclusive two-day event witnessed content creators from diverse categories including – lifestyle, vlogs, stand-up comedy, food, travel, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and a lot more, diving deep into a rich and luxurious sea of content and networking.

Performances- India's Got Talent winners Divyansh and Manuraj set the stage on fire with their memorable performance, Agrita Dhawan - popularly known as 'Agsy' - rapped electrifying numbers.

Sundowner Carnival- The opening ceremony was followed by a Sundowner carnival, in which the attendees like Anubhav Singh Bassi, Karan Singh, Gaurav Kapoor, Aakash Gupta, Aadil Khan, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair, chef Sanjyot Keer, Ashish Chanchlani among many others had a gala time at the event. The content creators were seen in their best carnival spirit and transformed the blank space into a carnival extravaganza amidst music, electrifying performances, live performances and fireworks. The highlight of the networking soiree was a special dance performance by Folking Desi - Bhangra Crew. The night ended with creators dancing to the tunes of Dj Ganesh.

Day 2- The day started with an early Yoga session followed by a public speaking workshop by Gautam Khetrapal, co-founder and CEO of LifePlugin. He also initiated a fun and interactive session with our amazing creators. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Raj, Ashish Chanchlani, Manav Sethi, Paras Sharma and Nick Bahl, during the panel discussion, spoke about the importance of social platforms and how each platform has its own merits. Their knowledge and experience also helped the promising creators at the event to build their name further in the community. In a way, it was a networking soiree.

Red Carpet: Creators from the world of food, fashion, tech, gaming, finance, comedy, and beauty among others graced the red carpet in their best looks. The most entertaining acts and much more, from the awards night were celebrated like no other. The influencers made the best use of photo booths that looked every bit bling to capture memories. Other unique and exclusive activities at the event were the highlights of the evening.

Awards Night- What followed next was the grand awards night. Bollywood Icon & dancing legend Nora Fatehi, Paras Sharma - Director, Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), SUGAR Cosmetics Co-Founder & CEO and renowned entrepreneur Vineeta Singh, leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Manav Sethi - Head of Martech & Growth - EV, Hero Motocorp and celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi were the jury members at Creators United Awards 2023.

The event honoured the accomplishments of Content Creators for their immense contribution to audience engagement. Creators United, the first-of-its-kind creators’ confluence in India with the selection process slated to be 50% jury evaluation and 50% public voting gave awards to awards to the creators from the most diverse genres such as finance, travel, comedy, fashion, tech, gaming, food, and much more. Bhuvan Bam for the Star Creator of the Year category to Ashish Chanchlani for the Most Viral Creator of the Year category- won big at the Creators United 2023.

Under the fashion category, Kritika Khurana earned the title of Mega Fashion Creator of the Year, Karron S Dhinggra for Stellar Fashion Creator of the Year and Rajvee Gandhi for being the most Innovative Fashion Creator of the Year.

Larissa grabbed the trophy for being Wanderlust Creator of the Year under the travel category followed by Tanya Khanijow for Travel-Goals Creator of the Year.

Pop the champagne and raise a toast- After the awards night, the stars gathered for an after-party in new looks and grooved all night to the tunes of DJ Lloyd.

