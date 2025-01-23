Oops Ab Kya? OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Shweta Basu Prasad and Aashim Gulati starrer quirky comedy series

Shweta Basu Prasad has impressed the audience with her performances in various films and web series. The actress is now set to headline a quirky comedy show called Oops Ab Kya? The series, also starring Aashim Gulati, is gearing up for its OTT premiere. Read on to find out more details about the show’s digital release.

When and Where to Watch Oops Ab Kya?

The announcement of the OTT release of Oops Ab Kya? was made by its streaming service across their social media platforms. The Shweta Basu Prasad and Aashim Gulati starrer will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20, 2025. The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy the humor and quirkiness of the show from the comfort of their homes.

Official Teaser and Plot of Oops Ab Kya?

The official teaser of Oops Ab Kya? has been unveiled ahead of the show’s release. The 50-second teaser showcases Shweta Basu Prasad’s character Roohi, who has a conservative grandmother. While visiting the gynecologist, it is revealed that Roohi is pregnant. Her mother tells the doctor that it wasn’t possible. The teaser shows the chaos that follows due to a mix up by a doctor.

The caption of the post read, “This one’s going to be a bumpy ride. Hotstar Specials Oops Ab Kya? streaming from Feb 20.”

Watch the teaser here!

Netizens were extremely excited about the show and conveyed their enthusiasm in the comments section. One person said, “Super excited!!! Both @shwetabasuprasad11 & @aashimgulati are my fav,” while another wrote, “Looks fun… can’t wait to watch.” A user stated, “Omg can't wait for this one!” and another comment read, “Omg. Can’t wait to watch this bumpy ride.”

The plot of the series revolves around this unexpected pregnancy and how Roohi handles all the madness.

Cast and Crew of Oops Ab Kya?

Alongside Shweta Basu Prasad and Aashim Gulati, Oops Ab Kya? also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal. It is produced by Dice Media.

