Dabba Cartel: Anjali Anand reacts to ‘plus-sized’ label; questions why Govinda, Rishi Kapoor were never called that

The crime-thriller series Dabba Cartel, led by Shabana Azmi, premiered on Netflix on Friday, February 28. With an intriguing trailer, the show had already generated excitement among fans. Featuring Anjali Anand in a significant role, the series delves into a gripping narrative. Recently, the actress addressed being labeled as ‘plus-sized’ and questioned why male actors like Govinda and Rishi Kapoor were never subjected to the same categorization.

In an interview with Fever FM, Anjali Anand shared her perspective on the industry's biases, revealing that she has yet to be considered for a lead role in mainstream films despite her success on digital platforms.

She added, "Nobody ever questioned like when a Govinda and Hrithik Roshan, who looked very different but I love both of them, I maybe love Govinda much more. But nobody would ask him or call him a plus-size actor. Nobody would Rishi Kapoor a plus size actor, he is an actor. But for a woman, I'm always called Anjali Anand-a plus sized actor."

The Dabba Cartel actress further expressed her frustration with the constant discussion around body size, emphasizing the need to normalize it instead. She shared that she deliberately avoids advocating for plus-size representation online, despite knowing it could be financially beneficial. For her, there's no distinction between herself and others based on body type.

Advertisement

Anjali highlighted the double standards in the industry when it comes to women. She pointed out how films like Chandni featured actors with different body types, yet their appearances were never questioned because they were men.

However, when a woman plays a role like Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture, the focus shifts to her body rather than her performance. She questioned why male actors are never labeled as ‘plus-sized’ while women constantly face such scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Dabba Cartel, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, boasts a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Gajraj Rao, and Sai Tamhankar. Written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, the Netflix series is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. The show is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

Stay tuned to Pinvkilla for more!