Govinda’s sister Kamini Khanna REACTS to rumors of his divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja: ‘They are very busy…’

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's separation has been circulating online for days. While the actor himself addressed the rumors, his lawyer and manager also dismissed the claims. Now, his sister Kamini Khanna has weighed in, stating that she isn’t fully aware of the situation due to their busy schedules.

Govinda's sister Kamini Khanna recently spoke to IANS about the ongoing rumors regarding his separation from Sunita Ahuja. She admitted to having little insight into the matter, as both Govinda and Sunita lead busy lives. She said, “I don't know much. I stay very busy, and they are very busy too.”

Kamini also mentioned that they rarely meet and chose to stay reserved on the topic, emphasizing her affection for both families. She reflected on her bond with Sunita Ahuja, describing their relationship as one built on mutual support and friendship. She shared that with their parents no longer around, they consider each other family and have always been there for one another.

Khanna expressed her belief that it wouldn't be appropriate to reach out to Sunita and Govinda regarding the rumors. While aware of the media speculation, she emphasized that personal matters should be handled privately within the family. She underscored the importance of respecting their privacy, especially on sensitive issues concerning their relationship.

Meanwhile, a viral video circulating online shows Sunita Ahuja addressing the media while sporting a tilak on her forehead. As she walks, she clarifies her previous statement about living separately, which had sparked speculation.

As per The Times of India, she explained, “Alag alag rehte matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawan ho rahi thi, to saare kaaryakarta ghar pe aate the, toh ab jawan beti hai hum hain, hum shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, to isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha (Live separately means when Govinda joined politics, party workers used to come at our place. Our daughter has grown up now; we roam around the house comfortably in shorts, which is why we took an office space near our house).”

Dismissing the divorce rumors, she confidently challenged anyone who believed they could create a rift between her and Govinda, reaffirming their strong bond.

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have shared a strong and enduring bond for 37 years. The couple is proud parents to their two children, Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja.