Anjali Anand vouches for Javed Akhtar-Salim Khan’s Angry Young Men; calls it a ‘heartwarming’ watch

Anjali Anand made waves with her Bollywood debut earlier this year. Her impressive acting in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won her praises from all over the nation. The actress, who is presently busy with her upcoming projects, is a hardcore movie buff. She keeps sharing her views on films and web shows through social media.

Recently, Anjali watched Prime Video’s documentary, Angry Young Men. The series, which is based on the rise of legendary duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan in the film industry, received a thumbs up from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant too.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anjali Anand dropped a visual from one of the episodes of the show and penned a note to applaud its content. The frame shared by the actress features Javed and Salim standing on a balcony.

In her appreciation message, Anjali mentioned feeling the ‘wave of brilliance’ that the formidable writers brought to the world. She tagged her experience of seeing the documentary as ‘heartwarming’.

The 32-year old actress penned, “Stories like these just keep building on the already burning fire inside all of us who love movies. We weren’t around at the time when these legends ruled the industry but we still feel the wave of brilliance their work brought to the world.”

Concluding her note, Anjali wrote, “ It’s just so heartwarming to see such documentaries. Angry Young Men for the win (pink-heart icon).”

Take a look at Anjali Anand’s Instagram story here:

Angry Young Men follows the struggles of iconic screenwriters from 70’s Hindi cinema, Javed-Salim before they achieved superstardom. The pair gripped the imagination of viewers by creating the Angry Young Man and the brooding anti-hero. The series showcases how the two outsiders come to Bombay with eyes full of dreams, defy all odds with their resilience and reach their zenith.

The powerful collaboration of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan ended up co-writing 24 films in 11 years. Out of these, 20 proved to be blockbusters at the box office. The list includes cult classics like Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay and Don.

Talking about Anjali Anand, the actress is all set to star next in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki alongside Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. She also has two web series in the pipeline.

