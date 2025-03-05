Dabba Cartel: Shibani Dandekar reveals where she got idea for Shabana Azmi-led show; ‘I was watching a lot of…’

Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi, has garnered a positive response from both fans and critics. Shibani Dandekar, the show's writer, recently spoke about the inspiration behind it. In an interview, she revealed, "I was watching a lot of crime dramas at that time, and I found it exciting to represent women in the world of crime drama."

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Shibani Dandekar spoke about the inspiration behind Dabba Cartel and the research that went into its creation. She shared that she wanted to develop a fresh and unique story and was heavily influenced by the crime dramas she had been watching at the time.

She found the idea of representing women in the crime genre particularly intriguing. Given India’s vast diversity, she decided to focus on a specific setting—Thane and a housing society—believing it to be an ideal backdrop featuring middle-class women.

Shibani emphasized that the women in the series are not criminals by nature; they do not enter the drug business intentionally but are instead forced into an unexpected situation and must figure out how to navigate it.

She felt this premise made for a compelling story, especially with Thane as the backdrop and a dabba service, which is uniquely Indian, as a central element. She also highlighted that working on the series was a valuable learning experience and that everyone involved shared a unified vision for the show.

In another chat with Zoom, Shibani reflected on her journey of developing the show, highlighting the various stages of production as valuable learning experiences. She pointed out that while thorough preparation is crucial, going through the process in real time is an entirely different experience.

She expressed appreciation for the director and producers, crediting them for their support in guiding her through each phase. Describing the journey as an insightful experience, she admitted that there was a great deal she hadn’t been aware of at the outset.

Dabba Cartel stars Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.