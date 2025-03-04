Dabba Cartel: 5 things to know about Shalini Pandey, playing Raji in Shabana Azmi-led web series
Shalini Pandey is currently receiving widespread acclaim for her performance in the Shabana Azmi-led web series Dabba Cartel.
Shalini Pandey, recognized for her impactful performances, takes on the role of Raji in the Shabana Azmi-led web series Dabba Cartel. Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she is a talented Indian actress and producer. Her deep-rooted passion for acting paved the way for her entry into the entertainment industry, where she made a notable impression, particularly in South Indian cinema.
Here are five key aspects of her career and background:
1. Shalini Pandey rose to fame with her breakthrough role in the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, where she portrayed a medical student alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film's immense success brought her widespread recognition and established her as a promising talent in the industry.
2. Following her debut, Shalini showcased her versatility by taking on roles in various languages, including the Hindi film Meri Nimmo and the Tamil movie 100% Kadhal. Her performances have been well-received across different regional cinemas.
3. In 2022, Shalini made her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, portraying a Gujarati housewife. The film addressed social issues and highlighted her ability to tackle complex characters.
4. In the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, Shalini plays Raji, one of five housewives running a high-stakes secret cartel in 1960s Mumbai. The show blends themes of ambition, friendship, and betrayal, offering Shalini a platform to explore a multifaceted character.
5. Shalini Pandey portrayed Kishori in the film Maharaj, a character who becomes a victim of sexual exploitation by the self-proclaimed godman, Maharaj Jadunath Brijratan, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.
The narrative delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, highlighting the misuse of religious authority. The film also marks the debut of Junaid Khan, son of actor Aamir Khan, who plays a journalist exposing the Maharaj's immoral activities. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Maharaj is available to stream on Netflix.
Shalini Pandey's journey from regional cinema to mainstream platforms like Netflix exemplifies her dedication and adaptability in the entertainment industry.
