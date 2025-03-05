Amy Jackson flaunts baby bump with her ‘boys’ Ed Westwick and son in latest maternity shoot; fans talk about ‘good genes’

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are eagerly preparing to welcome their little one! Expecting her first child with the Gossip Girl star, Amy has been giving fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey through social media. Recently, she shared breathtaking photos from her maternity photoshoot, captivating her followers. One admirer even commented, "That baby is going to look adorable with both of their parents’ good genes."

The Singh Is Bliing actress radiated confidence as she proudly showcased her baby bump and exuded a beautiful pregnancy glow. She was also seen joyfully posing with Ed Westwick and her 5-year-old son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with ex-partner George Panayiotou.

The first image from the breathtaking maternity photoshoot captures Amy Jackson embracing her curves while proudly displaying her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Advertisement

Another heartwarming shot showcases a candid moment between Amy, Ed, and Andreas, where the couple looks overjoyed as they engage in conversation with the little one—the happiness on their faces is truly undeniable! In another stunning monochrome picture, Amy bares her baby bump, dressed in a bralette layered with an oversized white shirt, paired with black pants, exuding elegance and confidence.

The last two pictures also feature her cheerful moments with Andreas, and her hubby Ed. “HomeBodyClub Thank you angel @pixielevinson for capturing these special lil moments with my boys," read the caption. The pictures are unmissable!

Amy, who is already a mother to her five-year-old son Andreas from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou, is now expecting her first child with her husband, Ed.

Advertisement

She and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick got engaged in January before exchanging vows in a breathtaking wedding ceremony in Italy in August 2024. Just a couple of months later, in October 2024, the pair shared the exciting news of their pregnancy. They revealed the joyful update through a series of stunning pictures from Amy’s maternity photoshoot.

Amy Jackson is a British actress and model who has made a mark in the Indian film industry as well. She portrayed Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam (2010) and appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2015 Bollywood film Singh Is Bliing. Additionally, she played key roles in Atlee’s Theri and the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, among other notable films.