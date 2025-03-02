Dabba Cartel: Anusha Dandekar's heartfelt note for Shibani Akhtar on 'creating something the whole world will watch' is pure sister goals

Netflix India's latest release, Dabba Cartel, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. On Thursday, February 27, a special screening of the show took place, drawing attendance from the cast’s families and prominent figures from the entertainment industry. Among the attendees was actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar, who lauded her elder sister, Shibani Akhtar for "creating something the whole world will watch."

Dabba Cartel features a stellar ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Nimisha Sajayan, among others.

Anusha Dandekar took to social media to shower praise on her sister Shibani Akhtar Dan before applauding the rest of the cast in a heartfelt post. She also shared several snapshots from the star-studded event, capturing moments with Rekha, Gajraj Rao, and other notable personalities.

“I don’t know where to begin coz there are so many thoughts and so many feelings. I have never felt more proud of my big sister. Seeing her entire journey, in a world where we are all trying to find our own identity and here she is not only finding and creating a space for herself but coming out shining! Making something that the whole world will watch and I know will LOVE," wrote Anusha, expressing adulation for her sister.

Anusha Dandekar shared her thoughts on Dabba Cartel, offering high praise for the show. She mentioned that her family has always been honest about their opinions on each other’s work, and in this case, she found the series to be exceptional.

Calling it brilliant, suspenseful, and engaging, she expressed how the show kept viewers hooked from the very beginning. She also highlighted the natural and realistic performances of the cast, adding that by the third episode, everyone was eagerly anticipating what would happen next.

Dandekar also took a moment to appreciate Akhtar’s mother-in-law, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who plays a key role in Dabba Cartel.

She expressed her admiration for Azmi’s remarkable screen presence, stating that the actress had the ability to captivate audiences effortlessly, even without speaking a word.

Anusha concluded her note with heartwarming words for Shibani, ushering sister goals. She wrote, “Chicken you did it!!! And it’s just the beginning!!! Now go sit on your favourite spot on the sofa with all the babies and watch your show SHINE with YOU today and always!"

Netflix’s Dabba Cartel is about the thrilling journey of five middle class women who run a dabba (lunchbox) business which leads them to the shady and dangerous world of drug cartel.