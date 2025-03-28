Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi says he is ‘very excited’ for upcoming movie co-starring Triptii Dimri; ‘I hope Karan Johar…’

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Yudhra, revealed that his upcoming film Dhadak 2 enabled him to connect with his roots. While attending a recent event in the national capital, he mentioned that the project gave him a chance to step out of the mold of urban-centric roles that he was frequently cast in and shared that he is very excited for the movie and wanted to share the release date but added, "I hope Karan Johar is watching."

He mentioned that Dhadak 2 is a powerful and rooted story, marking a departure from the urban roles he is usually offered. Chaturvedi, who hails from Ballia, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, shared that this was his first opportunity to explore such a genre.

He also conveyed his excitement about the project, praising the script and expressing his enthusiasm about working alongside his co-star, Triptii Dimri. Although he refrained from divulging further details, he hinted that the trailer would be released soon this year, adding that he was keeping his fingers crossed.

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama penned and directed by Shazia Iqbal, with Dharma Productions backing the project. The film serves as a spiritual successor to Dhadak, which was itself an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat.

The official announcement of Dhadak 2 came in May 2024, introducing Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi as Vidisha and Neelesh, respectively. The announcement video offered a glimpse into their love story, hinting at the challenges they would face. However, recent reports suggest that the film is encountering difficulties in obtaining CBFC certification due to its sensitive caste-related themes.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhadak 2 explores caste-related issues through a powerful and intense narrative. While the CBFC’s Examining Committee has praised the filmmakers for addressing such a sensitive topic, they are currently evaluating the film’s certification and considering possible scene cuts due to the delicate nature of the content.

The original Dhadak marked the Bollywood debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi gained recognition for his portrayal of a teen cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, which aired from 2017 to 2019. He later transitioned to films, making a strong impression with his supporting role as a street rapper in the musical drama Gully Boy, where Ranveer Singh played the lead.