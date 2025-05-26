Did Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor really fight on sets? Former's confrontation with Farah Khan adds new dimension to story

Raveena Tandon recently featured in Farah Khan’s YouTube video, wherein they cooked a delicious meal while indulging in some gossip from the past. This is when they briefly touched upon Tandon’s alleged catfight with co-star Karisma Kapoor during the making of their 1994 film, Aatish: Feel The Fire.

Apart from making a lip-smacking dish, Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon also conversed about working with each other in the 90s. One thing led to another, and the Laadla actress confronted Farah for spreading rumors about her fight with Karisma Kapoor.

As they enjoyed a relaxing pool time, Raveena told Khan, “Sab jagah aapne jaa k bola k humare jhagde ho rahe the. Humlogo k konse jhagde ho rahey they? (You went everywhere and said that fights were happening on set. When did we fight?)” Clarifying her stance, the filmmaker stated, “Arey true hai ye. (It’s all true!)”

But no matter what Khan says, Raveena is convinced that nothing happened between her and Kapoor. Hence, she fought her case by questioning, “Maine kya jhagda kiya? Mai toh apna kar rahi this, and meri jo dancer ladkiya jo dost hai unke saath ek dusre ko non-veg jokes suna rahe the. (What did I do? I was sitting with dancers who were my friends, and they were sharing non-veg jokes.)”

For those unaware, Farah Khan earlier opened up about Raveena and Karisma’s fight during the making of their 1994 film, Aatish: Feel The Fire. At that time, Farah was choreographing a song for the film. During her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2007, the host asked her, “Which is the worst fight you have seen between two actresses?”

This is when the Main Hoon Na director shared that both Kapoor and Tandon were having some kind of teenage spat. “They were hitting each other with their wigs,” she stated, adding that they were wearing these wigs with plaits and beads. “One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now,” Farah told KJo.

