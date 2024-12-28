Did Salman Khan and Preity Zinta 'ever date'? The Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actress has THIS to say

Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se, is one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema. Known for her vibrant persona, the actress has worked with all three Khans of the Hindi film industry: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Preity shares a close bond with Salman and, naturally, she showered him with sweet wishes on his 59th birthday. The actress recently responded to an interesting rumor about whether they had ever dated in the past. Here's the truth.

On December 28, Preity Zinta answered a fan's question on X/Twitter regarding whether she had ever dated Salman Khan. Preity quipped and denied the rumor, saying that Salman is her "family" and "closest friend." The Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actress also added that the Sikandar actor is a friend of her husband, Gene Goodenough, as well.

"No not at all! He is family & my closest friend and my husband’s friend too...just in case you were wondering. Sorry! Couldn’t resist," she tweeted in response.

Check out their conversation below:

This comes after Preity Zinta posted some throwback pictures of herself with Salman Khan on social media to wish him a happy birthday. The first picture is from the sets of Dabangg 3, where Salman is in his Chulbul Pandey avatar, and Preity is sporting a cop uniform. The second picture shows Salman resting his hand on her shoulder. The third one features them sharing a warm hug, while the fourth picture has the actors showing off their shoes on the table.

The Jaane-E-Mann actress penned a sweet note for Salman, expressing her admiration for her co-star. "Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. Rest will tell you when I speak to you… and yes, we need more photos, otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! Ting," read her tweet.

On the work front, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan have collaborated in movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Jaan-E-Mann, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha. Preity will now be seen in the upcoming film, Lahore 1947. Salman is gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar which will hit the screens on Eid 2025.

