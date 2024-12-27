Salman Khan's 59th Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol and more send good wishes to Bollywood's Sikandar

Salman Khan, who keeps grabbing headlines for his upcoming film, Sikandar, these days, is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Salman cut his birthday cake last night and received heartfelt wishes from his close ones from the entertainment industry. Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur are among them. Now, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, and other celebrities have joined the list.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to drop a picture of himself with Salman Khan. In his Instagram story, Ajay wrote, "Singham ki taraf se Chulbul ko best birthday wishes. Happy birthday Salman Khan." Ajay and Salman recently collaborated for Singham Again, where the superstar made a cameo. They will also be seen in Mission Chulbul Singham.

Shilpa Shetty also wished Salman a happy birthday on Instagram. Her Instagram story features a throwback picture of the duo. "Happy Birthday rockstar. Wishing you happiness, success, and great health always. Loads of love." Shilpa and Salman have worked in movies like Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Phir Milenge, and others.

Check out the screenshots of their Instagram stories here:

Bobby Deol posted two pictures with Salman Khan on Instagram on the occasion. Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday mamu. Love you." The Animal actor collaborated with Salman Khan in Race 3.

Bhagyashree dropped then and now pictures of herself with Salman Khan to wish him a happy birthday. One of the pictures shows the actress posing with Salman. The second photo is from their debut film, Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bhagyashree penned a sweet note for her co-star in the caption. "Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero and the man that got the girls go hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday," read her caption.

Apart from them, playback singers Kumar Sanu and Mika Singh showered Salman Khan with birthday wishes. Kumar Sanu dropped a video of Pehli Pehli Baar Jab, the track from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, on Instagram and reminisced about singing for Salman in the 1998 film.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the amazing @beingsalmankhan May God bless you with a happy and healthy life. While looking back, so many songs, so many memories… and most of them have become history! Stay blessed and keep ruling hearts," read his post.

Mika Singh posted a group picture from Salman Khan's birthday celebration on his Instagram Story. The Jumme Ki Raat singer wrote, "Happy birthday to the handsome man..the superstar big bro." Don't miss his second post, too.

Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

