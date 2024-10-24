Did you know Dil Chahta Hai actress Sonali Kulkarni was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan after Zoya Akhtar saw her pictures on the floor?

Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan and Salif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, is an iconic film about friendships. In a recent interview, Sonali Kulkarni, who starred opposite Saif in the film, revealed that she was unexpectedly cast after Zoya Akhtar saw some of her photos fallen on the ground. This impressed her, and she held a discussion with Sonali about it.

Some of the most iconic roles in Bollywood were played by actors who unexpectedly became a part of the film. And in a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, actress Sonali Kulkarni recalled a similar incident when she was cast as 'Pooja' opposite Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai.

Kulkarni shared that there was no initial plan to approach her for Farhan's directorial debut film. But, one day, someone from the team who had her photographs in casual looks dropped them on the floor, and Zoya Akhtar, who is Farhan's sister, caught a glimpse of the actress in those scattered pictures.

Recalling the incident, Sonali said, "Someone had my photos, and they fell on the ground. Zoya happened to be there and saw my photos. She picked them up and asked, 'Who is this?' They told her it was me, but Zoya didn't believe it. She said, 'I've seen Sonali Kulkarni's films. She doesn't look like this.' Then Zoya called me to meet her at the Excel office because she had never seen me in casual clothes. We had a lovely time rehearsing one scene, laughing throughout rehearsal."

Sonali shared another interesting behind-the-scenes moment in the film when she starred in the romantic song 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' still loved by the masses. The Mission Impossible actress shared that she had a theatre show on the day of the song's rehearsal. So, she asked the assistant choreographer to complete her rehearsal within three hours. However, they taught her the hook step and she was done in 5 to 10 minutes.

Sonali Kulkarni began her career in showbiz with a Kannada film in 1992. Soon, she starred in several Hindi films like Mission Kashmir (2000), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Taxi Number 9211 (2006), and Singham (2011), among others.

