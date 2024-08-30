Did you know Sharad Kelkar only took Rs 101 as acting fee for role in Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth? Here's why

Sharad Kelkar has captivated audiences with his acting skills for many years. Recently, the actor appeared in the biographical film Srikanth, which stars Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. For this role, Kelkar accepted a fee of just Rs 101. Recently, he explained the reason behind this decision. Sharad mentioned that Tushar did not have the budget to meet his usual fee, so he decided it was more reasonable not to demand a high payment from him.

Additionally, Sharad Kelkar mentioned that Tushar Hiranandani is an old friend of his. Sharad remembered how Tushar had candidly informed him that he would have paid the full amount if he had the funds. In response, Sharad assured Tushar that he didn't need to pay him anything. He told Tushar that he would participate in the film for the sake of their friendship and to support the story, which he believed deserved to reach the audience.

Sharad Kelkar also emphasized that, when it comes to films, the most crucial element in any artist's career is the writer, who creates and develops the story. He shared that he was greatly impressed by the story Tushar Hiranandani presented. Sharad mentioned that the film is based on a true story and that his role is that of Ravi Mantha. He described his character as fascinating and noted that he never expected a director would offer him such a part. Sharad pointed out that casting in the industry often relies on stereotypes, with tall actors typically being cast as villains or police officers.

Sharad Kelkar has a strong belief in his destiny and admitted that he never anticipated becoming an actor. He remembered that he used to stutter and felt that someone who fumbles would have limited opportunities in acting. Sharad pursued a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and had initially planned to explore 3-4 different career paths. Despite this, he has ultimately become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

The actor has appeared in some of the classic films like Ram Leela, Rocky Handsome, Laxmii, Bhuj, and many more. He will be next seen in Sky Force.

