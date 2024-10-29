‘Diljit uncle main aa gayi’ screams little girl as she gets free passes from singer after her video asking Dosanjh to sing louder goes viral; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh’s youngest fan, who went viral for watching his 'Dil-Luminati' concert from her balcony, finally got her moment at the show with free passes! In a heartwarming video, she shouts, “Diljit uncle main aa gayi!” Living a few kilometers from JLN Stadium, her adorable request for him to 'sing louder' quickly caught Diljit’s attention, who liked her post and personally invited her and her family to attend.

Now, her video attending the concert is going viral! It begins with the little fan joyfully shouting, 'Diljit uncle main aa gayi' as she arrives. Accompanied by her uncle, she’s seen dancing and fully enjoying this special experience, making the most of her lucky opportunity.

Watch the video right here!

The heartwarming video captures a young girl on her balcony, calling out, "Diljit uncle, thoda tez chilla do, kuch sunaai nahi de raha" ("Diljit uncle, please sing loudly; I can't hear anything"). Her adorable plea touched fans' hearts, prompting many to tag Diljit, hoping he’d notice.

Diljit noticed the video and reacted by resharing it on his Instagram Stories, adding, "Beta come I have tickets for you and your family,'' along with a folded hands emoji.

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh, sporting an all-black ensemble with a black turban and sunglasses, opened with a powerful gesture, waving the national flag and saluting it, igniting cheers from the crowd.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert drew an impressive crowd of over 50,000 fans, who were delighted by his high-energy performance and a special patriotic moment as he waved the tricolour. This gesture resonated deeply with the audience, enhancing his reputation as one of the most cherished figures in the music industry.

The Delhi concerts kick off Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, a 10-city journey across India that will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, wrapping up with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

