Diljit Dosanjh’s concert leaves JLN stadium in poor condition, Delhi athletes frustrated: ‘Ye aukat hai India me sports ki’

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert transformed Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a vibrant hub of excitement, drawing 35,000 fans each day. However, the celebration turned sour for local athletes, who were dismayed to find the stadium littered with garbage after the event, voicing their frustration over the track's poor condition.

Beant Singh, a former youth Asian gold medallist, took to Instagram to voice his disappointment over the stadium's condition after the concert of Diljit Dosanjh. He highlighted that the venue, meant for athletes’ training, was used for partying, resulting in broken equipment and a messy environment.

He also shared his dismay over the state of sports in India, lamenting the condition of the stadium after the concert. He said, “Ye aukat hai India me sports ki, sportsperson ki aur stadium ki" (This is the status of sports, sportspersons, and stadiums in India).

He pointed out that while young athletes train in these facilities, they are often closed for days for events, allowing people to drink and party. The aftermath leaves training equipment broken and discarded, reflecting a troubling disregard for the needs of sportspersons.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) showcased the disappointing state of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following the Diljit Dosanjh concert, revealing athletes cleaning up trash from the long jump pit.

Alcohol bottles and decaying food littered the track while vehicles drove over it. The images prompted a stark reflection on the conditions athletes face, questioning the appeal of pursuing sports in such an environment.

As reported by Sportstar, in response to athletes' concerns about the stadium's condition, officials sprang into action to prepare it for the upcoming Indian Super League match.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) contacted the concert organizers, emphasizing that the stadium must be returned in the same state it was given. With around 70,000 attendees over the two days, a thorough cleanup is set to be completed by October 29.

On October 28, the cleanup team tackled the mess using hard-bristled brooms, which unfortunately damaged the sensitive synthetic surface of the track. Additionally, cycle rickshaws transporting heavy loads traversed the athletic track, further exacerbating the wear and tear.

As per the portal, an athlete expressed concerns about the impact of heavy loads on the track, noting that it creates indentations that can lead to an uneven surface.

Given that the track was relaid in 2021, there are worries about hosting competitions if it remains damaged. The athlete voiced hope that the cleanup efforts would prevent any lasting marks on the surface.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 concert in Delhi delivered an exhilarating blend of excitement and discontent among fans. The show featured a vibrant performance from Dosanjh, who belted out hits like Born To Shine, 5 Taara, Do You Know, and Ikk Kudi.

Many attendees raved about the experience, calling it ‘the best night of my life’ and praising the lively atmosphere. However, not everyone enjoyed the event. Complaints about the venue’s management surfaced, with fans expressing frustration over chaotic entry and exit processes, the rapid sell-out of alcohol, and challenges in obtaining food.

