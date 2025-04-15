Is Ibrahim Ali Khan dating Palak Tiwari? Nadaaniyan actor addresses rumors for first time

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been making a lot of headlines for his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan as well as his other projects. On the personal front, he has been rumored to be dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari for quite some time. Ibrahim has now addressed these speculations for the first time.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked to talk about Palak Tiwari. In response, the actor kept it short and simple. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all,” not giving any further details about their equation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been spotted with each other many times in the past. Fans believed that they were vacationing together in the Maldives in November 2024. A video of their warm hug at a Diwali party in Mumbai went viral on the internet.

In January 2025, the rumored lovebirds were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport around the same time. They were seen in matching black outfits. The pair was reportedly returning from Goa after ringing in the new year together.

In a conversation with Screen last year, Shweta Tiwari reacted to her daughter’s linkup rumors and said that they didn’t bother her.

Coming to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, he starred in the romantic comedy Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor. It was directed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix. It wasn’t received well by the viewers.

Ibrahim will be seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen in the future. The action thriller also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Producer Dinesh Vijan’s Diler is also a part of Ibrahim’s lineup.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is gearing up for the release of the horror comedy The Bhootnii. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Nick, and others. Earlier, it was scheduled to release in theaters on April 18, 2025, on Good Friday. However, it has been postponed to May 1 and will now clash with Raid 2.

