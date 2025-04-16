Ibrahim Ali Khan admits bad reviews on his debut film Nadaaniyan ‘fried his brain’; ‘I’m glad that a lot of people...’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan received significant criticism on the internet after its release. A section of internet users passed judgment on the acting performances of both lead stars. Nearly a month later, the debutant has addressed the social media backlash and acknowledged the nature of online platforms.

While speaking with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about the mixed reviews of his debut film, Nadaaniyan . In response, the debutant admitted to seeing the reviews, but also expressed happiness that some users were able to recognize what he brought to the table.

He said, "I’ve seen the mixed reviews on social media — they do fry your brains a bit. Obviously, most of them are bad because that’s just how social media works. But I’m glad that a lot of people can see what I may be able to bring to the table. I’m happy with the response I got from the film industry. I’m quite pleased."

In addition, the actor reflected on his performance in the Netflix film and mentioned that there is always room for improvement. Nonetheless, he expressed contentment with where he currently stands in his career.

During the conversation, Ibrahim noted that people go with very high expectations to watch a film. Nonetheless, he stated that Nadaaniyan was not supposed to be a "grand film." The son of Saif Ali Khan described his film as a "sweet, breezy rom-com" that one could enjoy on a Friday night, chilling in their bed.

While he agreed that he had to bring in a lot more than what he did, he emphasized how his film was "twisted a lot" on social media.

"I know I can bring it and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I’m happy with what it was. I worked with hardworking people, and we made a sweet film," he said, further adding that despite the criticism, he enjoyed working on the film.

Nadaaniyan marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. It featured Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Mahima Chaudhary in the key roles.

