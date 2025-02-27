Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2: 5 things to know about athlete-turned-actress Aaditi Pohankar, playing Pammi in Bobby Deol-led show

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 premiered on February 26, 2025, and the lead cast of Prakash Jha's critically acclaimed series is once again making waves on social media. However, this time, the focus is primarily on Bobby Deol, who plays Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, and Aaditi Pohankar as Parminder 'Pammi' Lochan.

Aaditi Pohankar's character arc in the series has been particularly noteworthy. Initially devoted to the Aashram's ideology and seemingly democratic principles, Pammi gradually uncovers its dark realities. As she realizes Baba Nirala's true nature, she rises against the system, determined to expose the hidden truths of the ashram.

1. Beyond Aashram, Aaditi Pohankar has captivated both audiences and critics with her remarkable performances in films and web series such as Lai Bhaari, Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum, and She.

With her rising prominence in the OTT space, curiosity about her journey to success has grown. In light of her increasing popularity, let's delve into some intriguing aspects of her personal and professional life. So, without further delay, here's a closer look at Aaditi's inspiring story.

2. Pohankar was born on December 31, 1994, in Mumbai to Sudhir and Shobha Pohankar. Her father, Sudhir, was a marathon runner, while her mother, Shobha, played hockey at the national level.

3. Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Aaditi naturally gravitated toward athletics, representing Maharashtra in 100-meter and 200-meter races and winning several medals. However, over time, her passion shifted to acting, leading her to participate in multiple acting workshops in Mumbai to refine her skills.

Before stepping into the film industry, Aaditi Pohankar honed her craft through theater, performing in plays like Kunasathi Kunitari and Time Boy. Her strong theatrical background helped her gain recognition, eventually leading to her big-screen debut in the 2014 Marathi film Lai Bhaari alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

4. Aaditi Pohankar hails from a family with deep-rooted ties to both sports and the arts. While her parents, Sudhir and Shobha Pohankar, made significant contributions to athletics, her lineage also boasts a strong connection to classical music and theater.

5. Her grandmother, Susheela Ta Pohankar, was a renowned classical vocalist from the esteemed Kirana Gharana. Additionally, Aaditi’s sister, Nivedita Pohankar, is a writer at Prithvi Theatre and is married to celebrated actor-director Makarand Deshpande, making him Aaditi’s brother-in-law.