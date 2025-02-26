Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar starrer to treat fans on Maha Shivratri 2025; find out

The audience has been eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar starrer series Aashram for a long time. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to continue the story. The premiere date of the crime drama was earlier announced as February 27, 2025. However, the makers of the show are set to treat the fans on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri by releasing it a bit early.

Today, February 26, Amazon MX Player, the streaming service, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, shared the update on its Instagram handle. Instead of releasing tomorrow, the series will arrive on the platform tonight at 10 pm.

The post featured an official poster of the show along with the text, “Bas 10 bajne ka hai intezaar (Just waiting for 10 o'clock).”

The caption stated, “Baba Nirala ke saare bhakton se ye nivedan hain ki woh aaj raat theek 10 baje Amazon MX Player pohunch jaye aur dekhe Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 PT 2 (All the devotees of Baba Nirala are requested to go to Amazon MX Player tonight at exactly 10 pm and watch Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 PT 2).” Have a look at the post!

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Nice,” while another wrote, “Wait is over.” A user stated, “Ab saalo ka intezaar khatam hoga (Now the wait of years will end).” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Lead star Bobby Deol also shared this good news on his Instagram. In a video, he said, “Maha Shivratri ke pawan avsar par aap sabke liye meethi khabar. Dekhiye Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 jo aa raha hai aaj raat se (Sweet news for all of you on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Watch Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 starting tonight).”

In the caption, Bobby wrote, “Celebrate karne ke mil rahe hain tumhe aur naye mauke (You are getting new opportunities to celebrate).” Check out the post!

The cast of the show also includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, and more. The series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha.