Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan Nigam makes Instagram debut with jaw-dropping transformation PICS; netizens say ‘simply incredible’

Singer Sonu Nigam’s son, Nevaan, has grown up, surprising many who remember him as a toddler singing Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin while cradled in his father’s arms. For those active on social media, that nostalgic image might be their last memory of him. Now, Nevaan has officially stepped into the Instagram world. Marking his debut post, he shared a glimpse of his two-year fitness journey, posting a series of before-and-after pictures showcasing his transformation.

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to reshare Nevaan’s debut post, which included a series of pictures showcasing his transformation—from his chubby childhood days to his current toned abs and muscular physique.

Along with the repost, Sonu Nigam wrote, "May God always keep you in his shelter my Son. Blessings is all I can send you today. Congratulations on your first ever post. #Repost @nevaannigam25 • Changed my life in 2 years.”

See here:

Actor Tiger Shroff took to the comments section to applaud Nevaan's impressive transformation, writing, "Great work, bro." Several others also praised Nevaan for his remarkable physical progress.

As a child, Nevaan once accompanied his father on stage and delivered a heartfelt rendition of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin. He had memorized the lyrics and sang in his adorable baby voice, capturing everyone's hearts.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens praising his talent. Even today, the clip continues to resurface on social media, reminding fans of the touching moment.

Earlier this month, Sonu Nigam visited Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and shared a video from the iconic premises. In the clip, dressed in winter attire, he spoke to the camera, expressing his excitement. He said, "I got the opportunity to visit Amrit Udyan in the morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sonu Nigam shared his experience, expressing that he could hear the essence of Amrit around him. He compared the beauty of Amrit Udyan to landscapes seen in the Netherlands, emphasizing that such breathtaking sights exist right in India.

Describing the place as peaceful for the heart, eyes, and soul, he remarked that his destiny had led him there and encouraged everyone to visit and experience the serenity of Amrit Udyan themselves.