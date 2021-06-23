Emergency: Kangana Ranaut is 'happy' to step in as director again after Manikarnika for film on Indira Gandhi

On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut began prepping to get into the skin of the Iconic leader Indira Gandhi for a film titled Emergency on her life. Now, Kangana has also revealed that she will be directing the film too.

Once again, is all set to go behind the camera as a director for her upcoming film, Emergency, based on the life of iconic leader Indira Gandhi. The actress revealed the same in a chat and expressed how keen she was to bring forth the story on the silver screen. On Wednesday, Kangana also gave netizens a glimpse of her 'body scan' session in order to prepare for her character in the film and to step into the shoes of the Woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Now, while chatting with us, Kangana has gone ahead to reveal that she will once again turn director for Emergency after Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She said, "Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."

Initially, when the film was announced, it was revealed that Sai Kabir will be writing and directing it. However, this was only based on a brief conversation that Sai Kabir had with Kangana, whose brainchild the film was. Later, when Sai began working on the film, he realised that he wishes to work on another film he penned and isn't inclined to write a political subject which Kangana wanted him to write for Emergency.

Hence, it was decided that Sai Kabir will be directing Tiku Weds Sheru for a big streaming platform that is backed by Kangana's Manikarnika Films and that the actress will be helming Emergency. Not just this, Kangana will also be joining forces with Dhaakad writer Ritesh Shah for the screenplay, dialogue, story writer of Emergency. With so much happening, Kangana's second directorial, Emergency is scheduled to go on floors in January 2022. Meanwhile, fans of the actress are aware of her adulation for the iconic leader Indira Gandhi and hence, are looking forward to seeing the actress step in her shoes on the screen.

