EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar promises to look after his hairstylist's family after his death

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile and talented actors Bollywood has ever seen. The Khiladi, apart from his acting skills, is also widely known for his humble personality and caring nature, always protective towards his staff.

Just yesterday, September 12, Akshay's hairstylist for over 15 years, Milan Jadhav passed after battling Cancer. In his memory, Akshay had penned an emotional note for him and had written- "Still can't believe you have left us. I will miss you Milano". Superstar was left devastated after hearing the news of his demise.

A source close to Akshay Kumar told us, "Milan was very close to Akki. He fell sick recently & when doctors did all the tests, they got to know he had 4th Stage cancer. Akshay was in shock. He is totally saddened by the news of his death. Akshay immediately after hearing the news, spoke to his family & consoled them and promised to look after them."

Taking to Twitter, Akshay posted a throwback photo of himself with Milan. Sharing the picture, Akshay captioned, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)."

In 2019, Milan had shared a video of Akshay visiting his salon. In the Facebook video, Akshay was seen entering the salon and greeting Milan, along with others. He captioned the video, "Akshay sir my boss in my salon in milano." In 2017, he shared a picture with Akshay on his Instagram page and wrote, "Milano with Akki sir my boss."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Cuttputlli, released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar mourns the demise of his hairdresser Milan; Says ‘Still can’t believe you’ve left us’