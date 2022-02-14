EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal says wedding buzz with Richa is flattering but there have been 'good distractions'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have left their fans guessing their wedding dates for a long time now. The couple were ready to tie the knot but the pandemic played spoilsport. In an earlier interview, Richa and Ali had revealed that the couple were planning for a February or March 2022 wedding. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ali Fazal got candid about his wedding plans.

The Death on The Nile actor sat down to discuss his latest Hollywood release, working with Gal Gadot and much more. When asked about the Feb/March wedding buzz, Ali Fazal reminded us of his hilarious tweet which he posted a few weeks ago.

Revealing whether a date has been set, Ali Fazal said that he and Richa have been busy with "very good distractions". He said, "It is very flattering that everyone is waiting for us to pin point and put a date but in good time. I think we've also been busy with our work. There have been very good distractions with all our friends in the industry who are getting married. So I've been 'theek hai yaar, keep the paps busy with that'. Don't worry. We'll come at it."

Earlier reacting to wedding rumours, Ali Fazal had called it "kinda sweet" and tweeted, "but hey, let us do our thing."

As per an ETimes report, the lovebirds were set to get married amid the shoot of their film Fukrey 3. They were expected to take a break from their shoot, fly to Mumbai, get married and then resume work. However, there is no confirmation on that front.

