EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal reveals how he met Gabriella Demetriades & her first impression of him

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. These two often share pictures with each other on social media and shower love on each other. But not many know about their love story that how did they first meet and how did the two fell for each other. Well, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla both Arjun and Gabriella opened their heart out about love and a lot of things.

When Arjun Rampal was asked how did he meet Gabriella Demetriades the actor instantly replied, “She was a very big fan of mine, so I think it started from there. She used to watch all my movies, she used to stalk me all the time…and I was like ‘whose this very interesting person?’ Later Arjun started laughing and said he was just kidding. Continuing the story further he said, “So it just happened out of the blue. Through common friends, we met and we were discussing food, both of us were foodies and that was like the deal maker. It was a conversation about food. So she told me that ‘I cook a really good leg of lamb’. So I said ‘sure why don’t you come and cook?’.

At that point, Gabriella interrupted and said “basically he wanted me to prove it because he didn’t believe that I was a good cook, which is why he wanted me to cook in his house.” Arjun Rampal further quipped, “Then she just came and in 15-20 minutes there was this amazing leg of lamb, which me, my family, my friends and everybody really really enjoyed. And I said the saying is true, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

When Gabriella was asked about her first impression of the actor she said, “I thought he was much more like natural and down to earth. I had this idea in my head that I think if you know someone who is famous, they would always be hard to talk to, but he was none of those things. And we got along really well and we had a lot in common. From food to fashion to films to everything. So we really had a lot to talk about. We had our love for dogs. I made him get 2 dogs, basically the week that we met. So it was a very natural friendship that sort of happened between the two of us.”

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella on considering getting married for society: Don’t need validation