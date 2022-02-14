Exclusive: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella on considering getting married for society: Don’t need validation

It’s been a while since Arjun Rampal made his relationship official with Gabriella Demetriades. The couple has been dating each other for a while and has been in a live-in relationship. This isn’t all. Arjun and Gabriella also have a son together named Arik and their relationship often grab the eyeballs especially for the fact that live in relationships are still a new culture in India. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun and Gabriella, stated that they doesn’t need any validation.

When quizzed about considering taking the plunge just for the societal pressure, Arjun said, “Humari shaadi to ho gyi hai na. Dil Dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye? (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need?) You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don’t think so and even she doesn’t. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage”. On the other hand, Gabriella emphasised that while marriage is a beautiful thing, it is not necessary that everyone should be doing it. She stated that it is a matter of personal choice.

Gabriella said, “I think it’s a very beautiful thing. I think it’s great for everybody that wants to do it but I don’t think everybody has to do it like anything in life. We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can’t get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don’t think so. I think for us it’s like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don’t need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it’s a choice. It’s not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family”.

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Gabriella had met each other through common friends in 2018 and hit out instantly. In fact, ever since the couple has made their relationship official, their social media has been a complete mush fest.

