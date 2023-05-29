EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah on teasing Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘I saw some rumors myself…’

Gulshan Devaiah is currently basking in the success of the crime thriller series Dahaad, in which he plays the role of Inspector Devi Lal Singh. The series also stars Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Sohum Shah, and their performances in the series have been lauded by one and all. Gulshan Devaiah shares a good camaraderie with Vijay Varma, and during the trailer launch of Dahaad, he was seen teasing Vijay about his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah. This wasn’t the first time Gulshan teased Vijay Varma with Tamannaah’s name. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Gulshan said that he cannot confirm Vijay Varma and Tamannaah’s rumoured relationship, as he doesn’t know anything himself!

Gulshan Devaiah on teasing Vijay Varma about Tamannaah Bhatia

When asked about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s rumoured relationship, Gulshan Devaiah laughed and said, “I have no idea, I was just teasing him. I have no idea what the hell is going on in anybody's life. And I do that sometimes, I tease people. I can't confirm anything because I don't know.” He added that he ‘saw some rumours’ about Vijay and Tamannaah himself, and ‘saw some pictures of the two of them together’, so he decided to tease Vijay.

At the trailer launch of Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah teased his co-star Vijay, when the latter was asked about why he isn’t smiling more. Vijay Varma said, “I will really refuse to ask anybody to smile for me you know." Responding to this, Gulshan Devaiah jokingly said, “Humari bari tamannaah thi ki aap hase.. (it was my wish that you smile a little).” Vijay Varma was seen blushing, while Sonakshi Sinha was left laughing at Gulshan’s response. For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating rumours began after a video of them allegedly kissing at New Year’s bash in Goa surfaced on the Internet.

Gulshan Devaiah on working with his co-stars in Dahaad

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah shared that working with his Dahaad co-stars Vijay, Sonakshi and Sohum Shah was great fun. He said that they would hang out a lot and that each of them are wonderful people in their own ways. “I have a great deal of respect for all of them and their careers. Each of them are achievers in their own way. And it definitely adds value to me also, that I got to not just work with them, but also get to know them as people,” said Gulshan.

