EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma blushes at the mention of rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia; Here's how he handles teasing

Vijay Varma, the supremely talented actor has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with brilliant performances and unique film choices. The actor, who astonished the audiences with his exceptional portrayal of antagonist Hamsa Shaikh in Darlings, has some promising projects in his kitty including the upcoming crime drama Dahaad, the anthology film Lust Stories 2, and the Indian adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X, and much more.

However, when it comes to his personal life, Vijay Varma has been making headlines lately with the rumours about his real-life romance with his Lust Stories 2 co-star, Tamannaah Bhatia. Speculations on the duo's relationship started doing rounds after they were spotted together at a New Year celebration video from Goa that circulated online. In his recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Varma finally reacted to his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah. Here's what the actor has to say...

Vijay Varma blushes at the mention of Tamannaah

The talented actor, who is currently busy promoting Dahaad, spoke about his upcoming project extensively in his Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. However, when he was asked about his co-star Gulshan Devaiah teasing him with Tamanaah Bhatia during the teaser launch of Dahaad, Vijay Varma couldn't stop blushing. The actor stated that this is exactly the reason why he is not sitting with Gulshan in this interview, as his co-star might introduce new ingredients for 'explosive' promos. "People are blaming you," Varma teasingly told Devaiah, who is seen sitting two seats away from him.

However, when the interviewer suggested that Vijay Varma handled the teasing gracefully, the actor replied: "Thank You! I'm really glad that you like the way I handle it." Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah, who noticed that his co-star is blushing at the mention of his rumoured girlfriend, started teasing him all over again. "That's not make-up in his face. That's not actual blush," stated Devaiah, while Vijay Varma laughed out loud.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive interview with Dahaad team, below:

About Dahaad

The highly anticipated crime-mystery thriller series, which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 12, Friday, is created by renowned filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Dahaad, which is jointly helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, features a stellar star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, and others in pivotal roles. The 8-episode series is jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha on playing 'subservient roles' initially in her career: They were big films...