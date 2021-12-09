EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif wore pink lehenga, Vicky Kaushal wore a sherwani for sangeet; Details Inside

Today is the day when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot and uniting forever. Their love will finally take the next plunge and both the stars will become husband and wife. For the past couple of weeks, everyone has been only talking about these lovebirds and their wedding that has begun in Rajasthan from December 7. Reportedly, Kat and Vicky have had a grand Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony already. We have some more updates about the bride and groom-to-be’s attire in their Sangeet ceremony.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt from sources that Katrina Kaif chose to wear a pink lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony. The lehenga was most probably a design of Falguni and Shane Peacock. To match her outfit, Vicky Kaushal wore a sherwani with roses on it. Both of them looked stunning in their outfits and we bet the guests would not have been able to take their eyes off them. We have also learnt that some popular Punjabi artists performed at the Sangeet ceremony and both the stars grooved to many songs along with the guests.

Meanwhile, we already informed that a source close to the development revealed, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple.”

Now all eyes are on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as fans are eagerly waiting to see their first pictures as man and wife.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Salman Khan's sister Arpita repeats 'We have not been invited'