Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Salman Khan's sister Arpita repeats 'We have not been invited'

With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding shenanigans started in full vigour, a lot of speculation is still going around the guest list. One of the biggest suspense in the air is if Salman Khan and his family will be attending the event. While the chances of Salman attending the festivities are quite bleak due to his Da-Bangg tour commitments in Riyadh, everyone has been quite curious about Salman’s sisters Arpita and Alvira and his parents’ attendance. After all, Katrina is extremely close with the whole Khan clan. Well, to put everybody’s queries to rest, Arpita Khan has cleared the air, reiterating that she won’t be attending the high-profile wedding.

Recently, the folks at ETimes asked Arpita Khan if she would be a part of the grand event. This was in line with the recent rumours that surfaced about Arpita and her sister Alvira flying out to the wedding location along with their hubbies. Arpita Khan calmly squashed out all the rumours, emphasizing again what she had earlier told the said media house. She said, "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?” Finally, it is crystal clear that none of the members of Salman Khan will be attending the wedding.

While Salman Khan and his family might not be a part of the wedding shenanigans, many other notable celebs, such as Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, and others were spotted yesterday landing at Ranthambore to attend the grand wedding. The duo is getting married at the exotic Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, which is their wedding location. The big-fat wedding is scheduled for 9th December.

