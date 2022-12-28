EXCLUSIVE: OTT vs Cinemas- Bhediya, Qala, Drishyam 2 directors & more say THIS on the future trend of showbiz

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in India, it has significantly impacted the footfall at the theatres. It has, undoubtedly, impacted the commercial business as well. However, films like Bhediya, Drishyam 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have broken barriers posed by the pandemic and emerged to be commercially successful at the theatres this year.

Bhediya director Amar Kaushik

Kaushik told Pinkvilla, "If I recall my first film, it is difficult for me to ascertain whether I made the film just for artistic pleasure or commercial value or both. Be it Stree, Bala to now Bhediya, I have never thought whether this film is for commercial success. The word ‘commercial’ never crossed my mind. I still don’t think about it and I don’t know whether I will be compelled to think about this aspect in the future as well. Whenever I talk to my producers, they just request me to add a song. Rest, they don’t say anything. So, whether I wish to make a comical film or any other, it is my wish."

"For eg, in the last scene of Bhediya, the actors were not there. It is very non-commercial. There is no hero or heroine. There were just two werewolves in the scene who are fighting with each other and finally walk towards the cliff. And I feel the audience is enjoying watching such content," he said.

He added, "So, at the end of the day, I just assure the producer that I will not make the film go into losses. Rest, how much profit will the film will earn is difficult to ascertain."

Qala director Anvita Dutt Guptan

Anvita said, "According to me, I don’t think storytellers think about commerce. I think it is art. Our main purpose is to tell the story. If we get a chance (to make a film), we just try to do our best. We just want that whosoever said ‘yes’ to watching the film, should feel happy after watching it. Be it your producers, actors, or your HOD, whenever they walk out of the set, they should feel content from within and say that this (scene or film) is right. They should feel that content after working on the film sets. I mean directors do not think beyond that. I mean, you should honor the responsibility given to you. No one should take it lightly. No one should take the stories lightly. Producers never made me rethink what kind of film I need to make."

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak

Pathak said, "I think it all depends on the genre of the film. So when I thought of making Drishyam 2, I never planned to make a song for the film. Now, there is only one song in the film. That only came when I started watching the edit scenes, I just thought the family element was missing in the film. To add that element, I thought it was needed to add a song to the film."