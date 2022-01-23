EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra on Animal and Uunchai: All my failures were worth it because...

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine these days as 2022 is a year full of great work for her. Not only is she making her Television debut with the reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan’ but she also has two important films in her kitty lined up. Both of them are big projects with big banners and with an amazing star cast. Pari has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Well, in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about both her upcoming films and her experience of being a part of them.

Talking about Uunchai, Parineeti Chopra revealed, “Being on that film is even better than you can imagine. First of all, I was just shocked that I was sitting in front of Sooraj sir and he was offering me his film. That to me was one of the most beautiful things that could have happened to me in my career, to be a part of his film, to be his heroine. And then the star cast of Mr Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and you are a part of that, it just feels like you did something right. Sooraj sir is one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever met. That is why he makes the kind of films that he is. He is a simple soul with the biggest heart and he is just amazing to learn from and to be directed by and then Mr Bachchan of course and everybody. I can’t even answer this question because I just get too overwhelmed and I can’t believe that I am actually a part of this film. It’s beautiful!”

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra has bagged yet another film apart from ‘Uunchai’ titled ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about this film she said, “Animal, same thing. It just feels…I feel so lucky and I feel all my failures were worth it because the directors are actually working with me and wanting to work with me.”

