EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha papped together inside Udaipur airport ahead of their wedding; PIC

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are about to get married soon, and fans are eagerly anticipating photos from the celebrations. Friday morning, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport, ready to fly to Udaipur for their wedding. As the couple finally reached their destination, the bride and groom were spotted together inside the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha papped together at Udaipur airport

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha headed to Udaipur this Friday morning ahead of their weekend wedding. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively got their hands on the pictures where the couple was papped together inside the Udaipur airport. The soon-to-be bride looked gorgeous in a red outfit, while Raghav Chadha looked dashing in black attire with blue jeans, complementing her. HAVE A LOOK:

Cost of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s hotel suite

The highly-awaited wedding of the season began on a positive note as the couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sought blessings from the Almighty. Following their pre-wedding events in Delhi, the couple along with some friends and family have already arrived at Udaipur, Rajasthan, known as the City of Lakes, for their traditional wedding. It's been reported that they have booked lavish hotels like The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace for their grand wedding on September 24.

The soon-to-be bride and groom, Parineeti and Raghav have booked lavish and expensive suites at the hotels. As per India Today, they've even booked the most expensive Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace Hotel, which is said to be around Rs 10 lakh per day. This suite covers an impressive 3500 square feet and offers a unique view of the lake.

Parineeti-Raghav’s wedding to have no phone policy

As per a report by India Today, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding will have a no-phone policy for the attendees. A source close to Parineeti shared that only a select few, consisting of family and close friends, have been invited to the event. This source also emphasized that the wedding will be highly intimate and confidential. Additionally, an IANS report mentioned that blue tapes will be used to cover mobile camera lenses to prevent photos and videos from being taken.

