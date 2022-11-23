EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara promote Govinda Naam Mera, play fun guessing game on Govinda's films

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in a comic thriller film titled Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer has already left fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the release. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the cast was seen opening up on many things. They even had a fun time playing a guessing game on Govinda’s films.

Who wins the hamper?



So the game starts with showing emojis of Govinda’s films and the cast has to guess them. The emoji was of Dulhe Raja which was correctly guessed by Vicky. Well, the most correct answers were given by Vicky followed by Bhumi and then Kiara. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of Vicky’s wife and her character's name is Gauri Waghmare. Vicky is playing the role of Govind Waghmare, a struggling choreographer and Kiara Advani is seen as his love interest.