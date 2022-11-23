EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky, Bhumi and Kiara promote Govinda Naam Mera, play fun guessing game on Govinda's films
Govinda Naam Mera will be released on December 16. In the film, Bhumi is playing the role of Vicky’s wife.
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in a comic thriller film titled Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer has already left fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the release. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the cast was seen opening up on many things. They even had a fun time playing a guessing game on Govinda’s films.
Who wins the hamper?
So the game starts with showing emojis of Govinda’s films and the cast has to guess them. The emoji was of Dulhe Raja which was correctly guessed by Vicky. Well, the most correct answers were given by Vicky followed by Bhumi and then Kiara. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of Vicky’s wife and her character's name is Gauri Waghmare. Vicky is playing the role of Govind Waghmare, a struggling choreographer and Kiara Advani is seen as his love interest.
Govinda Naam Mera trailer:
In the trailer, Vicky is seen as Govind Waghmare who is a struggling choreographer. His wife is Bhumi Pednekar who does not give her much respect and Kiara Advani is seen as his love interest. The video starts with a dream sequence featuring Vicky and Kiara but it ends up with him getting a hilarious reality check from his wife Bhumi. The trailer is full of twists and turns including a murder mystery that takes a funny route.
Upcoming works:
Vicky will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Bhumi has an interesting lineup of films that includes Afwaah, Bheed, The Lady Killer, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Kiara will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha co starring Kartik Aaryan and RC-15, which is a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.
