EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Love Hostel with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra & Vikrant Massey opts for OTT premiere

In December, Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Bob Biswas, fronted by Abhishek Bachchan with Chitrangada Singh, premiered on Zee 5. And now, we hear that his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment are continuing their association with the digital platform as their next production, Love Hostel too has taken the direct to digital route. The Shanker Raman directorial, fronted by Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra with Bobby Deol as the antagonist will see an OTT premiere in the month of February.

A source close to the development informs that the decision was taken to ensure that the thriller reaches its target audience in the best possible manner. “The box office is still recovering, and Love Hostel is a film that is driven by the content. Hence, the makers have decided to bring it on OTT so that the audience can enjoy it at their comfort,” revealed a source, adding further that the team is confident on the film to give them good returns just like Bob Biswas.

Buzz is, Bobby Deol as antagonist is the highlight of Love Hostel and the team have kept his look under the wraps. The film went on floors last year in February and was wrapped up in the month of July. It’s a one-of it’s kind crime thriller produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma.

Love Hostel aside, SRK’s banner also has Darlings under their kitty which is currently in the postproduction stage. One awaits an update on the release strategy of this Alia Bhatt starrer by this Summer. Meanwhile, they are also gearing up to commence shooting for director Atlee’s next film, which features Shah Rukh Khan in lead with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in key roles. The yet untitled double role action entertainer is expected to resume its shoot from Summer, one SRK is done with his work on Sidharth Anand’s Pathan.

