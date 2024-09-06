Salman Khan’s VIRAL PIC with Ajay Devgn fuels speculations of epic cameo in Singham Again; Excited fans say ‘Bhai in cop universe’

As Diwali approaches, excitement is soaring for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated release of Singham Again. The film’s stellar cast has fans eagerly awaiting, but a new twist has set social media abuzz: what if Salman Khan’s iconic Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg makes a surprise appearance alongside Devgn’s Bajirao Singham? A fan page recently sparked speculation by posting a leaked picture of the two stars together on Twitter, hinting at a potential crossover.

This has ignited imaginations, suggesting a thrilling dose of epic action and drama that could elevate the film to unprecedented heights in the cop universe.

In the viral fan-made image, both Devgn and Khan appear in their cop avatars, sending waves across social media. Fans are not only going wild but also speculating about unexpected crossovers, and we're completely onboard with the excitement.

Check out the crazy viral post here:

Netizens chimed into the comments section and expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, "Singham with Dabbang Chulbul Pandey Kamaal karte Ho Pandey ji". One person wrote, "No disrespect to others but Without Chulbul Pandye and Bajirao there is no Cop universe, It just multi-cop starrer".

However, much to disappointment, the viral image is not a leak or preview from Singham Again. Instead, the photo originated from a promotional advertisement by a cable network, showcasing both actors in their cop uniforms. The confusion arose when the image was mistakenly believed to be a film still, fueling widespread rumors.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit shared his feelings about successfully assembling an impressive cast for Singham Again. He expressed his joy when actors, specifically chosen for their roles, agree to work with him and bring those characters to life.

Shetty mentioned that his satisfaction comes not from boasting about securing big stars, but from seeing the actors he envisioned for specific roles actually perform them. He emphasized that this alignment between the characters and the actors provides a deeper sense of fulfillment.

Singham Again also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Siddhartha Jadhav, Shweta Tiwari, Ashutosh Rana and Dayanand Shetty. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

