Fans demand to see Shraddha Kapoor’s Aadhar Card pic as she drops snaps of herself in stunning red dress; Stree 2 actress' response will crack you up

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking under the glorious success of Stree 2. Expressing gratitude for being a part of the franchise, the actress penned a special note for director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. Meanwhile, the horror-comedy film co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi continues to make waves at the box-office.

A while back, Shraddha Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red off-shoulder dress. In the picture, she was seen posing with the Stree director, Amar Kaushik, and the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan. She posted a collage with them while they were seen beaming bright smiles and posing for the camera during a party.

"6 saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare “Stree” aur “Stree 2” ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the post. A fan wrote, "Okkkk now when "Stree 3" is coming," and the actress replied, "Humare mastermind se pucho @amarkaushik." Another fan commented, "Apna Aadhar card ka photo aur upload kar do." In her response, the actress hilariously replied, stating, "Usmein itni khoobsurat lag rahi hoon, bardaash nahi kar paoge."

Advertisement

In addition to this, another fan asked, "Adhar Card me kesi dikti ho," and being her usual self, Shraddha replied, "itni khoobsurat ki aap gaoge, koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai," while a fan wrote, "Incredibly talented director @amarkaushik and truly visionary producer #DineshVijan"

While there is no official confirmation yet, various team members have dropped hints about the possibility of Stree 3. In an interview with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik admitted that there is a possibility as there is still a story left to be told in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. “A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5," he said.

Now, following the success of Stree 2, one can anticipate the higher possibility of its third part.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, apart from the lead cast, the film had special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon is all hearts on rumored beau Kabir Bahia's latest post; fans can’t stop gushing and call her ‘lucky’