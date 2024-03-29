Farzi 2: Raashii Khanna spills the beans on why shooting of her web series with Shahid Kapoor is delayed

Shahid Kapoor starrer web series Farzi released in February 2023. Also starring Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and others, the Raj & DK directed show was one of the most loved OTT projects last year. Ever since its release, the fans have been waiting for season 2. The makers didn't share the release date so far but now leading lady Raashii herself has spilled beans regarding the shooting schedule.

Raashii Khanna shares details about Farzi season 2's shooting

Raashii Khanna who plays the role of RBI analyst in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about the shooting schedule of the film. During an interview with News 18 Showsha, the actress shared that it will start at the beginning of next year.

Raashii shared that the directors Raj & DK have a lot on their plate since they are busy with upcoming shows Citadel: Honey Bunny and Family Man season 3. According to her, once they are done with these two shows, they will move to Farzi 2.

Shahid Kapoor on Farzi 2

Earlier in February, Shahid Kapoor responded to a fan on X (Twitter) sharing his excitement for Farzi 2. During a fan interaction, the fan wrote, "Sir waiting for Farzi season 2 @shahidkapoor." Responding to the fan, Shahid wrote, "ART banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai" (It takes time to make art, trash gets made easily)

Before that talking about season 2 at an event, Shahid said that Farzi will have a sequel, but it will take time to release. He added that post-production takes one-and-a-half to two years, with the series being dubbed in 35-40 languages and released in over 200 countries. He finally said that once the shoot happens, it will take another two years to release Farzi 2.

Raashii Khanna's work front

Raashii Khanna was last seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film hit cinemas on March 15, 2024. She will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report also starring Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra. The Ranjan Chandel directorial will release in the cinemas on May 3, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisal Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews's action film Deva. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2024.

