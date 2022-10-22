From anecdotes about personal life to grooving in a car, Raveena Tandon on car&bike’s CarKhana left us hooked

In the premiere episode of CarKhana by car&bike, chatting with Rannvijay Singha at the Superstore, Raveena Tandon candidly confesses that she is a diehard fan of sports cars and loves off-road cars and SUVs too! Yes, you heard that right! In fact, she was so obsessed with cars that she bought her first vehicle, which BTW was a used car, only after learning about its mechanical details! Such dedication! But why a used car instead of a brand-new one, right? The one who is always ahead of her time, Raveena believed in the importance of recycling and cannot emphasize it better than practicing what she preaches. Talk about simple living and high thinking!

Superstar confessions have become a huge thing in the present time. Would you believe it if we told you that a star who is known for her stardom, fame, and glamorous lifestyle secretly believes in simple living and high thinking? And she also happens to be a hardcore car geek who bought not one but two used cars with her own money only at the age of 18! Sounds unbelievable right? Not really.

As secrets are spilled, things tend to get more interesting! And before we can time it all, Raveena takes a splendid red MAHINDRA THAR out for a spin. There’s never a dull moment with Raveena and rightly so, this was one of the coolest on-the-go talk shows we have witnessed so far! She doesn’t shy away from telling big, small, embarrassing, and funny details about her personal life. From wanting to become a pilot to doing a movie with Salman Khan after rejecting four big movie offers, Raveena’s personal anecdotes were damn engrossing!

Peppered with surprises, gossip, and food, Raveena’s car drive makes us feel like we are in the backseat IRL, giggling at her jokes, and star-struck at her moves! Boy, only she can manage to recreate her iconic dance steps inside a running car!

Just before the journey comes to an end, the actor surprises us with yet another quirky, desi, and foodie side of hers! And once again, we are left in awe of her authentic self! But there is one big reveal we are eagerly waiting to know, which is the car she would buy next. Given that she’s such a huge fan of cars and knows every mechanism by heart, it’d be exciting to find out her next choice, isn’t it? Tune into car&bike’s CarKhana to watch the complete episode.

Like Raveena Tandon, we all have a personal attachment to cars. TBH, we are definitely impressed with her confessions and fangirling too hard right now! If you are also all hyped up with her story and desire to buy a car on your own, head to car&bike - the largest network of used cars in India and get your favourite car at the best prices.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid partnership.