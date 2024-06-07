Gullak 4 Cast Fees: How much did Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Gupta, Harsh Mayar and more charge?

The arrival of Gullak season 4 has stirred up excitement on the internet. Initial reviews suggest that the makers have not only met but exceeded the audience's expectations, surpassing the success of the previous three seasons. Gullak Season 4 features Jameel Khan as Santosh Mishra, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti Mishra, Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Anand Mishra, Harsh Mayar as Aman Mishra, and Sunita Rajwar as Bittu's mother.

Now, the question arises: what was the cost for the makers to bring together such remarkable talent and recreate the magic once again? Scroll down to read more!

Gullak Season 4 cast fees

According to a report by Filmibeat, the specific amount each cast member of Gullak Season 4 has charged has not yet been disclosed. However, it is anticipated that their per-episode fees have significantly hiked since Season 1, considering the immense success of Gullak and other seasons as well.

Reportedly, the salaries of the cast members in Season 4 range between Rs. 50,000 to 1 lakh per episode.

When to watch Gullak Season 4

TVF's highly anticipated Gullak Season 4 premiered on Friday, June 7, 2024. The last season of the series debuted on April 6, 2022. It's been nearly two years since the previous season, making the return of a new season.

Where to watch Gullak Season 4

Gullak Season 4 will be accessible for streaming on SonyLIV. The series will be available on SonyLIV starting from midnight. The subscription packages for the OTT platform begin at a reasonable price of Rs. 299 per month and extend up to Rs. 999 per year.

About Gullak Season 4

Gullak Season 4 Season explores a face-off between the challenges faced in both, adulting and parenting. According to Pinkvilla's review, Gullak 4 offers a heartwarming moment and delivers a sense of comfort across its five episodes. The chemistry among the members of the Mishra family is quite pleasant and the performances, although occasionally exaggerated, align with the tone of a moderately engaging sitcom.

Final words suggest that Gullak remains a solid show from a technical perspective.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Filmibeat. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

