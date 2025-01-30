Habji Gabji OTT release date: Here’s when and where to watch Parambrata Chatterjee and Subhashree Ganguly’s Bengali thriller-drama

Raj Chakraborty’s Bengali film Habji Gabji, featuring Parambrata Chatterjee and Subhashree Ganguly, hit theaters on June 3, 2022. This thriller-drama explores the impact of mobile phone addiction on a child. Fast forward nearly three years since its debut, and the film became available for streaming on Hoichoi starting January 3, 2025.

When and where to watch Habji Gabji

On January 3, Raj Chakraborty and Parambrata Chatterjee made a collaborative post with the streaming platform on their Instagram handle to make the official announcement. The makers shared the trailer of the film and captioned the post in Bengali, which translates to, "Growing up is so easy. But growing up is very hard. A story of growing up in the cyber world has now arrived in Hoichoi."

"#HabjiGabji: Official Trailer | Film directed by @rajchoco is streaming now, only on #hoichoi," the post further read.

Official Trailer and Plot of Habji Gabji

For the unversed, Habji Gabji is a film that revolves around a successful working couple whose lives turn topsy-turvy when their child falls into online gaming addiction. It showcases their struggle to get their son back to normalcy and his battle with anger issues that occurred due to the addiction.

Cast and Crew of Habji Gabji

Written and directed by Raj Chakraborty, Habji Gabji features Samontak Dyuti Maitra, Anish Basu, Subhashree Ganguly, Debojyoti Roy Chowdhury, Parambrata Chatterjee, Kanchan Mullick, Suprobhat Das, Padmanabha Dasgupta, Zahra Meygoli and, Osh Mallick among others in the key roles.

It is produced by Raj Chakraborty and Shyam Agarwal under the banners of Raj Chakraborty Entertainment and Srijan Arts respectively.

In an interview with OTTPlay back in 2022, director Raj revealed that it was his real-life experience that encouraged him to make the film on this subject. He admitted seeing people with gaming disorders in his family, citing the example of his niece. He claimed that his niece used to sit and engage with them and be excited about her favorite food, but due to her gaming habits, she started isolating herself.

Raj shared that her communication went down drastically, and the 19-year-old went on to leave their home when she thought she wasn’t getting enough time for herself.