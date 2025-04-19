Hai Junoon OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer musical drama series

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to star in an exciting OTT project. Hai Junoon is an upcoming musical drama series with the duo in the lead roles. The official teaser has been unveiled, and the release date has been announced. The show will arrive digitally very soon. Read on to find out more details.

When and Where to Watch Hai Junoon

The announcement of the OTT release of Hai Junoon was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer is set to premiere on JioHotstar on May 16, 2025. The viewers can enjoy this engaging story filled with drama and music from the comfort of their homes.

Official Teaser and Plot of Hai Junoon

The official teaser of Hai Junoon was released by the makers on April 17, 2025, almost a month before the series premiere. The 1-minute teaser offers a glimpse of the story set in Anderson’s College. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez are introduced in style.

The teaser features some thrilling dance and singing performances by the rest of the cast, including Siddharth Nigam, Sumedh Mudgalkar, and more. The tagline of the show is “Dream. Dare. Dominate.”

The caption of the teaser read, “Zidd aur junoon ki jung mein (In the battle of stubbornness and passion) only the greatest will win! #HaiJunoon Streaming May 16 only on #JioHotstar.”

Watch the official teaser here!

The plot of Hai Junoon revolves around the competition between two music clubs, Misfits and SuperSonics.

Cast and Crew of Hai Junoon

Alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez, the cast of Hai Junoon includes Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Priyank Sharma, Santana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Bhavin Bhanushali, Yukti Thareja, and more. The show is a Jio Creative Labs production. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

