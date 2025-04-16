Logout: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT cyber thriller

The countdown to the release of Logout has begun. The trailer of the Babil Khan starrer has caught the attention of the viewers. Ahead of the cyber thriller film's OTT release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know before watching it.

In Logout, Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, plays the role of Pratyush Dua, a popular influencer. Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair also play pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar. Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar have produced it.

Logout is a cyber thriller that revolves around an influencer who wishes to gain 10 million followers. However, his life takes a complete turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone and starts controlling everything.

The 2-minute, 41-second trailer of the film offered a peek into the gripping story that awaits the audience. It is packed with thrills and drama as Pratyush gets caught in a dangerous situation.

Watch the full trailer here!

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Babil Khan shared, “The lines between what we consume and what consumes us are about to get blurry. #Logout premiering on 18th April, only on #ZEE5.”

The official synopsis on the film’s streaming platform stated, “Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing 10 million followers, gears up for a career milestone. His dreams shatter when his phone vanishes, leading him to lose control of his life to a stranger.”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Logout a ‘UA’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the movie is 115 minutes and 16 seconds, which means 1 hour, 55 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Logout is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. It has previously been screened at many prestigious film festivals like the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024, and more.

