Hisaab Barabar Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari's satirical film

The satirical drama Hisaab Barabar has been released on ZEE5 today, January 24, 2025. The film stars R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. The netizens who have already watched the Ashwni Dhir directorial shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out the 7 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about the latest movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the acting performances of R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari in Hisaab Barabar. The viewers also appreciated the feel-good characteristic of the movie. Many of them even recommended others to watch it.

One person said, "@ActorMadhavan Sir Outstanding Performance. Must Watch Movie #HisaabBarabar. @neilNMukesh Sir Nailed It, Love you Sir. #HisaabBarabarOnZEE5 by @ashwnidhir. @IamKirtiKulhari Love You Ma'am. Now streaming on @ZEE5India."

Another netizen reviewed, “#HisaabBarabar Simply Good Movie With Good Story @ActorMadhavan You are best (3 stars).”

A tweet stated, “I just checked my bank statement after watching R Madhavan starrer ‘Hisaab Barabar’ on @ZEE5India Are banks really trustworthy? This film aptly shows how banks are scamming people! Also, Neil Nitin Mukesh as the villain gave me chills #HisaabBarabarOnZEE5 #BiggestBankScam.”

Rashami Desai is also part of the film. One user praised her work, saying, “Finished watching #HisaabBarabar for RD on @ZEE5India. Rashami's character was fun to watch. She got small but interesting role which brings smile on your face. Overall it was decent watch. (3/5) Rating from my side.”

Another post read, “#HisaabBarabar is a feel good light movie. #Madhvan is good. Want to watch a light movie then go for it. #HisaabBarabarOnZEE5.”

The R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari starrer is directed by Ashwni Dhir. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel. The official description under the trailer shared that it was the story of Radhe Mohan Sharma, who “uncovers a major financial fraud with his wit, meticulous calculations, and stubborn need to settle accounts.” Hisaab Barabar can be streamed on ZEE5.

