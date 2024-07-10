Siddharth Nigam opines on Avneet Kaur being trolled for Cannes 2024 appearance: 'I think they don't...'

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur have been in the entertainment industry since their childhood and have been a part of several projects. They've successfully ventured into Bollywood after working for years on small screen.

Recently, in an interview, Siddharth Nigam was asked about Avneet Kaur's Cannes 2024 debut and she along with other social media influencers were trolled for walking the prestigious film festival. Nigam came out in Kaur's support and shared his thoughts on the same.

Siddharth Nigam mentions being proud of Avneet Kaur

in an interview with TellyChakkar, Siddharth Nigam shared his thoughts on his Alaadin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-actress and friend Avneet Kaur being trolled for walking at the Cannes 2024 event. He said, "I don't think she was trolled. It was a proud moment for all of us that she attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024 to promote her movie. It is a big thing and I am very happy for her."

Take a look at Avneet Kaur's video from Cannes Film Festival 2024:

The Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actor further added, "I don't know why people troll. I think they don't understand the journey of the actor and acknowledge their hard work. People should rather appreciate the efforts of the actors rather than troll them. It is definitely not a good thing to troll anyone."

When asked if he is in touch with Avneet Kaur, Sidharth said, "I'm always in touch with her."

More about Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur

While Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur shared screen space in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, they became best of friends and were often seen hanging out together along with their family members on special occasions. Fans love their chemistry and lovingly call them #SidNeet. There were also rumors that the duo were dating each other but they maintained a 'best friends' stance.



