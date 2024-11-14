9 hard-hitting Haider dialogues that make Shahid Kapoor starrer a must-watch

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, and Irrfan Khan starrer Haider is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Bollywood. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie is based on William Shakespeare’s popular play Hamlet. Haider dialogues have played an important role in making the dramatic film a must-watch and so memorable.

9 powerful Haider dialogues that make Shahid Kapoor starrer a classic watch

1. "Hello? Hello? Mic testing 1,2,3... Hello...? Awaz aa rahi hai aap laog ko? Hello, hello, hello, hello, hello? "

Haider movie and this Shahid Kapoor dialogue remain iconic to the core. This is one of the many moving scenes from the film that exhibits the Deva actor’s prowess in acting. He is seen addressing the subject of law and order to a group of fellow citizens with quite an amusing introduction, "Hello? Hello? Mic testing 1,2,3... Hello...? Awaz aa rahi hai aap laog ko? Hello, hello, hello, hello, hello? "

2. "Yeh hota hai chutzpah"

In Haider movie’s terminology, cheating is referred to as "chutzpah." In the above-mentioned scene itself, when Kapoor’s speech takes a serious turn, and he makes his citizens realize about exploitation they’ve been enduring as he says, "Yeh hota hai chutzpah"

3. "Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main … Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main … dair hoon haram bhi hoon … shia bhi hoon, sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit … main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga”

It is because of the Haider movie dialogues like these uttered by master of acting, Irrfan Khan that the film has attained a celebrated status. In one of the poignant scenes where his character Roohdaar is hanged in the jail, his valor is seen in the powerful dialogue when he says, "Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main … Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main … dair hoon haram bhi hoon … shia bhi hoon, sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit … main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga” reflecting on his unison with all the religions and castes.

4. "Aap jism hain, main rooh ... aap faani hai, main lafaani"

In the same scene, Narendra Jha’s character Dr. Hilal Meer shares his heartbreaking belief, wondering that the two would die in prison. However, Roohdaar being his confident self reflects on his calm belief stating, "aap marne wale hain, Dr saab main nahin marne wala" and when Meer further asks how would that happen, he throws his another poetic thought, "Aap jism hain, main rooh ... aap faani hai, main lafaani."

5. "Mar ke hi pata chalta haiki zinda rahe toh jeeye nahin…aur marke bhi bache nahin"

In the interesting scene, we see Shahid Kapoor’s character Haider finding a skull in a snow-capped graveyard. This prompts a little kiddo to ask why skulls laugh and as simple as it may sound, Kapoor’s character gives quite a deep answer, becoming a popular dialogue from the film that also makes us go into introspection. "Mar ke hi pata chalta haiki zinda rahe toh jeeye nahin…aur marke bhi bache nahin." Quite a life-changing thought! Isn’t it?

6. "Dil ki agar sunun toh hai, dimag ki toh hai nahi ... jaan loon ki jaan doon, main rahoon ki main nahi"

This scene from Vishal Bhardwaj features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In a totally disturbing mindset, Kapoor’s character holds a gun in his hand, while a perplexed Arshia looks at him. "Dil ki agar sunun toh hai, dimag ki toh hai nahi ... jaan loon ki jaan doon, main rahoon ki main nahi," illustrates the emotional and psychological turmoil depicted in the scene.

7. "Disappeared logon ki biwiyaan aadhi bewa kehlati hain, half widows"

The layered character of Tabu in the film had an intense role which leaves a deep impact while watching the film. Apparently, she calls herself half-widow after her husband, Dr Hilaal Meer goes missing, and she says, "Disappeared logon ki biwiyaan aadhi bewa kehlati hain, half widows"

8. "Talaashi ki itni aadat ho gayi hai yahan logon ko jab tak koi tatol naa le tab tak apne ghar mein bhi ghusne ki himmat nahin hoti"

The movie is set against the backdrop of Kashmir, and this dialogue rightly depicts the political conflict presented in the film. When Irrfan Khan’s character reaches out to Arshia for a message from Haider’s father, he drops quite an ironic line stating, "Talaashi ki itni aadat ho gayi hai yahan logon ko jab tak koi tatol naa le tab tak apne ghar mein bhi ghusne ki himmat nahin hoti"

9. "Gulon mein rang bharein, baad-e-nau bahaar chale, chale bhi aao ki gulshan ka kaarobaar chale"

Finally, after Roohdaar meets Haider, he introduces himself with the poetry that his father would often recite. "Gulon mein rang bharein, baad-e-nau bahaar chale, chale bhi aao ki gulshan ka kaarobaar chale," a couplet that hits differently after watching the film.

Haider dialogues are deeply etched in the hearts of true-blue fans of the film. One of the critically acclaimed films directed by Bhardwaj was released in 2014. It explored the political intrigue and history of Kashmir, as well as the sexual conflicts in Shakespeare’s play.

