Shraddha Kapoor unwinds on lazy ‘couch-bounded’ Sunday; engages in Monday banter with fans

Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Indian person on Instagram, where she has always been relatable and fun. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post revealing that she spent a lazy Sunday lying on the couch throughout the day. Her fans could easily relate to her and shared their respective experiences with her in the comment section, and the actress replied to many of them winning appreciation.

In the post, she shared her selfies where she was seen sporting a casual look with a bright blue graphic tee and grey-colored pants. Also, she had a no-makeup look, with her hair tied in a messy bun as she lay on the couch in her home.

The Stree 2 actress captioned the picture, writing, "Do pall bhi yahaan se hili nahi aaj, shubh ratri" with some sleeping emojis. Soon, her fans began to share their relatable lazy Sunday moments to Monday blues, and Kapoor replied to many of them. The candid side of Shraddha on the platform is a major reason for her popularity.

One fan wrote, "Aise hi pura weekend khatami ho gaya," and the actress replied, "Palak jhapakte hi weekend ka move on ho gaya lekin Diwali calories ka stay order chal raha hai." Another user mentioned, "10 baje gharwalo ko goodnight bolke 3 am baje tak phone chalati hu." In her response, the Ek Villain actress penned, "Kabhi Kabhi 4 am tak.” with a few laughing emojis.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Shraddha Kapoor shared that she is close to her family and lives with them. She explained that she enjoys it and feels blessed for it. At the same time, she doesn't plan to move out because it would make her feel lonely. Moreover, the 37-year-old credited her parents for shaping her life and admitted she had a great journey in the film industry to date.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. The film was a major commercial success and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik decodes how he connected Bhediya's post-credit scene to Stree sequel; opens up on building Maddock Supernatural Universe