Hardik Pandya Birthday: 6 times Indian cricketer proved he is not just an ace player but great father too

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, born on October 11, is celebrating his birthday, marking another year in a remarkable career. Known for his explosive batting and all-rounder skills, Pandya has become a key figure in Indian cricket, contributing to numerous victories on the international stage.

Beyond the pitch, Hardik is a devoted father to his son, Agastya Pandya, with whom he shares cherished moments both on and off the field. From playful interactions at home to special moments at the stadium, Pandya often expresses his deep love for Agastya, making fatherhood a central part of his life.

Let's check out some pictures of Hardik and Agastya that showcase their pure bond on and off the ground:

The caption of the first post read, "My little partner in crime, miss you more with each second." In this, Hardik and Agastya pose for a selfie, and we simply can't get over the duo's cuteness.

In the second post, Hardik and Baby Pandya are seen posing together, with the cricketer wearing his batting pads as they share a special moment.

In the third post, Pandya is seen relaxing with his little training buddy on the ground, and we are totally in awe of the father-son bond.

In the fourth post, Hardik is having a cute moment, putting glasses on Agastya as they enjoy some quality time together.

In the fifth post, Hardik and Agastya are seen celebrating the memorable ICC Men's T20 World Cup, smiling and sharing a warm hug.

In the sixth post, senior and junior Pandya are seen playing cricket together and spending quality time outdoors.

Earlier this year, on July 18, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation on social media. In a heartfelt post, the couple shared that after four years of marriage, they had decided to "amicably part ways." They explained that, despite their best efforts, they realized that separating was the best decision for both of them.

Having engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate wedding held on May 31, 2020. They became parents to son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

